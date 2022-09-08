Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $245.78

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.78 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 202 ($2.44). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.49), with a volume of 291,982 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 245.78. The company has a market capitalization of £975.67 million and a PE ratio of 1.34.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

