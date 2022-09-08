PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PYPD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of PolyPid from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

