PolySwarm Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $19.01 million and $462,345.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022904 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.