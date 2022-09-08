Poodl Token Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (POODL)

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Poodl Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Poodl Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00578741 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00866764 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017153 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Poodl Token Profile
The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN.
Poodl Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Poodl Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poodl Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.