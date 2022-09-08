PoolTogether Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (POOL)

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. PoolTogether has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $27,488.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00007882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

PoolTogether Coin Profile

PoolTogether is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.

PoolTogether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoolTogether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PoolTogether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

