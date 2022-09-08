Popsicle Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.10 Million (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002041 BTC on exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a market cap of $5.10 million and $165,898.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Popsicle Finance has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

About Popsicle Finance

Popsicle Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. The official website for Popsicle Finance is popsicle.finance. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popsicle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popsicle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

