Port Finance (PORT) Price Reaches $0.0354 on Exchanges

Port Finance (PORT) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Port Finance has a market capitalization of $76,635.77 and $380,205.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Port Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Port Finance has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Port Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Port Finance Coin Profile

PORT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Port Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Port Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Port Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Port Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.