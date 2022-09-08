Portillo’s (PTLO) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Portillo’s to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Portillo’s and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million $5.99 million -60.26 Portillo’s Competitors $1.85 billion $220.14 million 10.36

Portillo’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60 Portillo’s Competitors 484 3965 5215 202 2.52

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Portillo’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Portillo’s presently has a consensus price target of $44.11, suggesting a potential upside of 92.62%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -1.21% -1.88% -0.69% Portillo’s Competitors 1.08% -54.43% 1.91%

Summary

Portillo’s peers beat Portillo’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.