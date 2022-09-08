Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) PT Lowered to $17.00

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSTL opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe purchased 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 74,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 31,424 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.