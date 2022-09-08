PostCoin Market Cap Reaches $18,234.82 (POST)

PostCoin (POST) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $18,234.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00097983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00266961 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002585 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum.

PostCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

