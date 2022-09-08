Powerledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.20 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Powerledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $103.20 million and $34.35 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,193.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00134655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022927 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

