PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Redburn Partners

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries stock opened at $127.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

