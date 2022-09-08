PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Redburn Partners

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.18.
PPG Industries Stock Performance
PPG Industries stock opened at $127.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of PPG Industries
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
