Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) & Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Critical Survey

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -193.48% -75.15% -30.24% Precision BioSciences -247.31% -100.00% -39.83%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $37.42 million 7.13 -$71.20 million ($1.58) -4.37 Precision BioSciences $115.53 million 1.52 -$30.60 million ($1.49) -1.06

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Precision BioSciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 862.03%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Voyager Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Novartis Pharma, A.G. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier to develop allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies for antigen targets, hematological cancer targets beyond CD19, and solid tumor targets; Tiziana Life Sciences to evaluate foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody as a lymphodepleting agent for the potential treatment of cancers; and iECURE, Inc. to develop ARCUS-based gene editing therapies. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

