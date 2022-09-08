Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Sells 197,585.48 in Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director Sheldon Inwentash sold 105,233 shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.88, for a total value of 197,585.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,312,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,606,825.25.

Premium Nickel Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CVE PNRL opened at 1.82 on Thursday. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of 1.67 and a 1 year high of 2.60.

Get Premium Nickel Resources alerts:

About Premium Nickel Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

North American Nickel Inc engages in the exploration and development of nickel-copper-cobalt resources. It focuses on developing the Selebi Project, which covers an area of 11,504 hectares located near the town of Selebi Phikwe, Botswana. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Nickel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Nickel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.