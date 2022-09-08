Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Sells 197,585.48 in Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director Sheldon Inwentash sold 105,233 shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.88, for a total value of 197,585.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,312,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,606,825.25.
Premium Nickel Resources Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of CVE PNRL opened at 1.82 on Thursday. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of 1.67 and a 1 year high of 2.60.
About Premium Nickel Resources
