Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 91,101 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,945,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,101 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $514,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

