Private Advisor Group LLC Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBB opened at $214.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.82. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $225.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

