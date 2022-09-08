Private Advisor Group LLC Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

