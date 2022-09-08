Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Entergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,686,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 3.1 %

Entergy stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.17. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.