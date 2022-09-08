Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $250,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $767,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 403.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRGP opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 2.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

