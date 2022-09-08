Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 267 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $327.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.90. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

