Probiotec Limited (PBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Probiotec’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Probiotec Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.64.

Get Probiotec alerts:

About Probiotec

(Get Rating)

See Also

Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture, packing, and sale of pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and fast moving consumer products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coating; blister packing; liquids, creams, gels, ointments, and suspensions; powders and powder blending; and sprays, as well as manufactures and packages finished doses.

Receive News & Ratings for Probiotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probiotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.