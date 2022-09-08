Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,482. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

