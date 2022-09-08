Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
Progyny Stock Performance
Progyny stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
