Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,706.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.15 or 0.05860135 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00869037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015944 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

