Project Pai Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $4,683.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00653565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00274385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00054635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005581 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,815,183,679 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,092,878 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

