Project TXA (TXA) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $428,538.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,309.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.93 or 0.09023479 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00871112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017368 BTC.
Project TXA Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
