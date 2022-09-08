Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,626 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.49. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

