PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.74% of PROS worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.52.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

