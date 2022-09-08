ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $10.28

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $9.93. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 1,075,342 shares.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

