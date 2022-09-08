ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 131,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,689,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

