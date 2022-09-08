Proton (XPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.02 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $38.02 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00134894 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022786 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,849,519,798 coins and its circulating supply is 13,849,433,818 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

