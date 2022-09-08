ProximaX (XPX) Tops One Day Volume of $84,680.00

ProximaX (XPX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $84,680.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProximaX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars.

