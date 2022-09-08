Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,528.33.

PUK stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 248,093 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Prudential by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,224,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Prudential by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

