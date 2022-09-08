Prudential PLC Acquires 136,677 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 365.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,677 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

