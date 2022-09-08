Prudential PLC Acquires 3,326 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $596.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $602.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

