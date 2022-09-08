Prudential PLC Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $227.74 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.01 and a 200-day moving average of $229.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

