Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 19,887 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.0 %

ETN opened at $141.27 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

