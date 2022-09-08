Prudential PLC Buys 254,071 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2,153.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,071 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.