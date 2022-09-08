Prudential PLC Buys 35,315 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 382,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,423,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 793,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

