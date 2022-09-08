Prudential PLC Buys 3,557 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $42,516,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $44,508,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $292.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.02 and a 200 day moving average of $374.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.79.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

