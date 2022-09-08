Prudential PLC Grows Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.51% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.