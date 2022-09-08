Prudential PLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,340 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $51.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

