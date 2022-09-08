Prudential PLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.41, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

