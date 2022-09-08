Prudential PLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,119 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.24% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $17.13 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Further Reading

