Prudential PLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

