Prudential PLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $171.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.28 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

