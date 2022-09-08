Prudential PLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,205,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 236,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $73.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

