Prudential PLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,404 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

