Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 526.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 304,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hologic by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

