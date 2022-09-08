Prudential PLC Purchases 14,482 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 69.8% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 111,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $58,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average of $142.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

