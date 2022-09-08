Prudential PLC Purchases 15,283 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 168.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

